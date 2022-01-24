Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to “Buy”

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QUIK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.