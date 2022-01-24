Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Buy

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($999.00) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth $270,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.