Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($118.94).

ZAL stock opened at €67.16 ($76.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.07. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

