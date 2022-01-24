ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $319,490.45 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $319,490.45 and $340.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00173927 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00030950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00363272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00066046 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.