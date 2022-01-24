ZeroSwap Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006123 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

