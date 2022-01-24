ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $145,904.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $145,904.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 99,039,952 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.