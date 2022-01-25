-$0.02 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 509,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,053. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Viasat has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Viasat by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

