-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.34. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

