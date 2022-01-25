-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

