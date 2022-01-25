$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in LendingClub by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

