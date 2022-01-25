$0.29 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

