-$0.44 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,167. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

