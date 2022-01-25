$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

