$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.71. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $20.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.23. 1,005,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,913. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.64 and its 200 day moving average is $535.19. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.