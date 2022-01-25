$0.88 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

DISCA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

