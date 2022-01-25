$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NPO opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

