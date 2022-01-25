$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,287 shares of company stock worth $5,635,097. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $103.48. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.88. Insperity has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.