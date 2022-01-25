$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

NYSE EW traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $109.49. 3,211,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,806. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

