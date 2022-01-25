$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

PEP stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

