$1.56 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $175.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.