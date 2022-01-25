$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 443.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAC opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

