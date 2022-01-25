$1.77 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.