$105.07 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report $105.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Asana posted sales of $68.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $371.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $363,480,782 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $9,494,542. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $4.26 on Monday, reaching $54.69. 5,813,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,478. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

