$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the highest is $124.20 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $468.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $540.03 million, with estimates ranging from $536.09 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

