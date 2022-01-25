1,349 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,487. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

