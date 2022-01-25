1,395 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $490.56 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

