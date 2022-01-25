$140.88 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $140.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.75 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $574.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $40,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,170. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.