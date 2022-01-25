1,440 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.86. 11,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,219. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

