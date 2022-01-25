1,488 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $33,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

TSCO opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.31. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.