$179.54 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report sales of $179.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.58 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 94.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 60,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.50.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

