179,921 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 179,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $596.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

