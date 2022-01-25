$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $18.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 334,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,870. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

