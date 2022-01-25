18,291 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 58.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,320,000 after acquiring an additional 392,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

GWRE stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

