-$2.01 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the lowest is ($2.65). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTCT traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $650,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

