$2.22 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $1.53. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.