$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.42. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 870.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $252.35 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.65 and a 200-day moving average of $247.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

