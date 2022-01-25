$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.40 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 2,426,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Olin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.