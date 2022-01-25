$2.97 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $16.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.97 and a 200 day moving average of $389.22. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

