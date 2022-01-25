2,087 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -157.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

