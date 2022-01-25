2,500 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CTLT opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.