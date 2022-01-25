2,705 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,579. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.