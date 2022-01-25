2,800 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $253,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of KFY stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
