$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

MOS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

