32,135 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.83. 14,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,001. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.