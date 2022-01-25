3,309 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 173,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.79. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $82.73 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

