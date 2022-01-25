360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

About 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.