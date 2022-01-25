3,722 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

