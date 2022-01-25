3,989 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 521.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -398.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

