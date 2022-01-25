3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29, RTT News reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMM opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $168.23 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

