$406.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $406.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $410.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 2,992,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,102. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.